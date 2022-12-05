Lakers' Anthony Davis on Ignoring Critics: 'I Don't Get into the Ratings or Rankings'

AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis doesn't worry about outside opinions.

"I don't get into the ratings or rankings. That's not my job," Davis said, per Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. "I don't care about any of that. It's my job to help this team get wins and compete for championships. And we're on track to having a complete team and putting everything together to be able to compete."

Fans and experts have been critical of Davis' play over the past two seasons, with his numbers dropping and injuries limiting him to only 76 total games. He missed the All-Star Game last year for the first time since his rookie year in 2012-13, while our NBA staff listed him as the No. 17 overall player heading into the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old is now proving doubters wrong after a hot start to the year. He's averaging 28.6 points, 2.4 blocks and a league-high 12.8 rebounds per game.

After scoring 44 points in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Davis exploded for 55 points and 17 rebounds in Sunday's win over the Washington Wizards.

Los Angeles has won eight of its last 10 games after a 2-10 start to the year.

Though Davis might not care about what critics think about him, it might be time to adjust expectations for both him and the Lakers this season.