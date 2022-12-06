Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: James Cook and More Top Free-Agent Adds

1 of 5

Lamar Jackson has been one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy this season, but his managers may have to prepare for life without the Baltimore Ravens star.

Jackson went down with a knee injury on the final play of the first quarter during a matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday. While the signal-caller's ailment isn't believed to be season-ending, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it could be "days to weeks" before Jackson can return.

While Harbaugh said Jackson's status will have more clarity by Wednesday, fantasy managers will want to secure backup Tyler Huntley on waivers as soon as possible.

Huntley helped guide Baltimore to a 10-9 victory and scored 15.6 fantasy points in three quarters Sunday. It was the 24-year-old's first significant action of the 2022 campaign, but he's shown he can produce decent fantasy numbers in the past.

Huntley averaged over 17 fantasy points during the five games he filled in for an injured Jackson last year and offers strong upside as a dual-threat quarterback who should see plenty of volume as a QB1.

The Utah product completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards and rushed 10 times for 41 yards and a score in Week 13. He threw at least 31 times in all five games where he saw significant playing time last season and averaged nearly nine totes in those contests.

Jackson's managers shouldn't be the only ones who put a claim in for Huntley. Anyone unsatisfied with their production from the quarterback position could benefit from the boost Huntley can provide, at least while he's starting.