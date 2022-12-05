X

    'Total Disaster' Matt Ryan Ripped by Twitter During Colts' Blowout Loss to Cowboys

    Erin WalshDecember 5, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The Matt Ryan trade is proving to be a disaster for the Indianapolis Colts as they continue to search for a reliable signal-caller in the post-Andrew Luck era.

    Indianapolis fell to the Dallas Cowboys 54-19 on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium, and Ryan was a big reason why the Colts dropped to 4-8-1 on the season.

    Ryan completed 21-of-37 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He posted a passer rating of 59.8, and the Colts posted a total of five turnovers.

    It was a continuation of what has been an underwhelming year for the former Atlanta Falcon. After starting the team's first seven games of the season, Ryan, who suffered a Grade 2 shoulder sprain, was benched for Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, though the move would have happened regardless of the veteran's injury.

    Ehlinger was expected to start the remainder of the season for the Colts, but new head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Ryan in a Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and Ryan has started ever since.

    Following his latest blunder against the Cowboys, NFL Twitter ripped Ryan as a complete and utter disaster:

    Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre

    Matt Ryan is just a total disaster. These throws are horrible. Another turnover.<br><br>That's a wrap. Just try Foles

    'Total Disaster' Matt Ryan Ripped by Twitter During Colts' Blowout Loss to Cowboys
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Matt Mosley @mattmosley

    Poor ol' Matt Ryan is not great.

    Mark Lazerus @MarkLazerus

    Continually putting the ball in Matt Ryan's hands when you have Jonathan Taylor standing *right there* is a choice, man.

    Jim Ayello @jimayello

    That one's just all on Matt Ryan. Not enough zip. Too far behind Dulin. Should have been an easy completion.

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    Matt Ryan's 13th interception of the season and second game with at least 3 picks. Wouldn't be surprised if we saw Nick Foles on the next drive. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a>

    Jeff Kirby @Jeff_Kirby412

    Matt Ryan is so washed

    Dean Shareski @shareski

    Matt Ryan is good at throwing interceptions.

    Parris @vicious696

    Matt Ryan is cooked

    Scott Carasik @CarasikS

    Matt Ryan is one of the greatest QBs to ever play. Top 20 all time at a minimum. But he’s just cooked at this point.

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Please get Matt Ryan off the field for good. I can’t keep watching this.

    Jonny Linehan @jlinehan9

    Matt Ryan might need to hang ‘em up

    JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith

    Matt Ryan minds well hang it up

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Should Matt Ryan retire? <a href="https://t.co/cuNjpKJFpn">pic.twitter.com/cuNjpKJFpn</a>

    Ryan entered Sunday's game having completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 2,642 yards and 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 10 games.

    The 37-year-old is under contract with the Colts through the 2023 campaign with a cap hit of $35.2 million, per Spotrac. However, it's unclear if he'll still be on the roster beyond this season, and releasing him would cost the Colts $18 million against the 2023 salary cap.

    At this point, the Colts should be shifting their attention to some of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class, especially considering they'll likely have the opportunity to land one of the best young signal-callers in the nation.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.