'Total Disaster' Matt Ryan Ripped by Twitter During Colts' Blowout Loss to Cowboys

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Matt Ryan trade is proving to be a disaster for the Indianapolis Colts as they continue to search for a reliable signal-caller in the post-Andrew Luck era.

Indianapolis fell to the Dallas Cowboys 54-19 on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium, and Ryan was a big reason why the Colts dropped to 4-8-1 on the season.

Ryan completed 21-of-37 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He posted a passer rating of 59.8, and the Colts posted a total of five turnovers.

It was a continuation of what has been an underwhelming year for the former Atlanta Falcon. After starting the team's first seven games of the season, Ryan, who suffered a Grade 2 shoulder sprain, was benched for Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, though the move would have happened regardless of the veteran's injury.

Ehlinger was expected to start the remainder of the season for the Colts, but new head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Ryan in a Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and Ryan has started ever since.

Following his latest blunder against the Cowboys, NFL Twitter ripped Ryan as a complete and utter disaster:

Ryan entered Sunday's game having completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 2,642 yards and 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 10 games.

The 37-year-old is under contract with the Colts through the 2023 campaign with a cap hit of $35.2 million, per Spotrac. However, it's unclear if he'll still be on the roster beyond this season, and releasing him would cost the Colts $18 million against the 2023 salary cap.

At this point, the Colts should be shifting their attention to some of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class, especially considering they'll likely have the opportunity to land one of the best young signal-callers in the nation.