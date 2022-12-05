X

    Warriors: Viral Video of Stephen Curry Making 5 Straight Full-Court Shots Not Real

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2022

    Stephen Curry might be the greatest shooter in NBA history, but he isn't that good.

    On Sunday, a video went viral showing the Golden State Warriors star sinking five straight full-court heaves at the team's practice facility.

    There's just one problem. The Associated Press' Janie McCauley confirmed the video is fake.

    That raises an obvious question: Were any of Curry's 3,232 made three-pointers real? How deep does the conspiracy go?

    Opposing teams have grown accustomed to paying attention to Curry as soon as he crosses half court, such is his shooting range. Luckily they don't have to start crowding him immediately after he catches an inbound pass.

