Report: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Could Return for Playoffs; Out 7-8 Weeks with Injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could return from his foot injury in time to play in the postseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided more context Tuesday:

The 31-year-old suffered a broken foot Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and was forced to undergo what was thought to be season-ending surgery. He had soreness in his left knee after taking a hit against the New Orleans Saints the week prior.

Any injury to Garoppolo is cause for concern, especially because he has been hampered by ailments since the New England Patriots traded him to the Niners in October 2017.

The Eastern Illinois product appeared in only three games during the 2018 season before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee. In 2020, he played only six games due to an ankle problem. Entering this season, he underwent shoulder surgery and missed training camp.

He was supposed to be Trey Lance's backup this year, but the 2021 third overall pick suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, thus thrusting Garoppolo back into the spotlight.

Garoppolo has played well this season, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions in 11 games. He has also rushed for 33 yards and two scores.

With Lance out for the year, rookie Brock Purdy is in line to start until Garoppolo returns.