    Deion Sanders Joining Colorado Causes Recruits to Decommit from Jackson State

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2022

    JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers looks on before the game against the Southern University Jaguars in the SWAC Championship at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Wide receiver Robert Lockhart III, offensive tackle Jordan Hall and defensive back Twan Wilson announced they have decommitted from Jackson State amid news of Deion Sanders taking the head-coaching position at Colorado.

    All three players made their announcements on social media:

    Robert Christian Lockhart III @RLockhart2023

    Recruitment 100% back open <a href="https://twitter.com/JeremyO_Johnson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeremyO_Johnson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/On3sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@On3sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/On3Recruits?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@On3Recruits</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/247recruiting?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@247recruiting</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Rivals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rivals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/247Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@247Sports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RecruitLangston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RecruitLangston</a> <br>Where is home 🤔🏠? <a href="https://t.co/5eqHm5FKs1">pic.twitter.com/5eqHm5FKs1</a>

    Jordan Hall @JordanHall614

    . <a href="https://t.co/0V8aQ0RQmT">pic.twitter.com/0V8aQ0RQmT</a>

    Twanwilson1 @Twanwilson04

    Thank you Jackson state university ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/Andrew_Ivins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Andrew_Ivins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LightOnSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LightOnSports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Rivals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rivals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LHSNaughts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LHSNaughts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LHSNaughts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LHSNaughts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/polk_way?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@polk_way</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GHamilton_On3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GHamilton_On3</a> <a href="https://t.co/dvMB7MbkFO">pic.twitter.com/dvMB7MbkFO</a>

    Sanders closed out an undefeated 2022 season Saturday with a SWAC Championship Game win over Southern and was then almost immediately introduced as Colorado's next coach. The Hall of Fame cornerback went 27-5 over three seasons at Jackson State while bringing national media attention to football at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

    The national cache helped Sanders land a number of high-profile recruits who otherwise would have attended FBS powers. 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter committed to Sanders and was dominant in his freshman season at Jackson State. It seems likely Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, will lead a class of players who will follow Coach Prime from Jackson State to Colorado.

    Wide receivers Kevin Coleman Jr. and Quaydarius Davis, defensive lineman KaTron Evans and cornerback De'Jahn Warren are among the other high-profile names currently on the Jackson State roster who could become notable transfers.

    Sanders had not locked in a single 4-star or better recruit in his 2023 class, but that will likely soon change as he makes the transition to the Pac-12.

    Wide receiver Isiah Kendall and linebackers Kofi Taylor-Barrocks and Jace Ward are the top players remaining in Jackson State's 2023 class at the moment.

