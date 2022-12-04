NFL Rumors: 2023 Salary Cap Could Exceed Record-High $220m amid Concerns

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL's revenue growth has no end in sight.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the salary cap for the 2023 season is expected to be in excess of $220 million, which would set an all-time record. The cap for the 2022 season is $208.2 million.

This season marked a return to cap growth across the league after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a brief halt. The 2021 cap actually went down from 2020 as a result of fans being unable to attend games during the height of the pandemic.

