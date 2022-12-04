X

    NFL Rumors: 2023 Salary Cap Could Exceed Record-High $220m amid Concerns

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2022

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 23: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the field before a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Colts 19-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The NFL's revenue growth has no end in sight.

    Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the salary cap for the 2023 season is expected to be in excess of $220 million, which would set an all-time record. The cap for the 2022 season is $208.2 million.

    This season marked a return to cap growth across the league after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a brief halt. The 2021 cap actually went down from 2020 as a result of fans being unable to attend games during the height of the pandemic.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    NFL Rumors: 2023 Salary Cap Could Exceed Record-High $220m amid Concerns
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.