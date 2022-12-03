Tyson Fury Praised for Dominating Derek Chisora Fight in TKO Victory

Warren Little/Getty Images

Tyson Fury easily defended his WBC World Heavyweight boxing title with a 10th-round TKO win over Derek Chisora in London on Saturday.

Fury dominated from start to finish and clearly won every round to improve to 33-0-1. Chisora fell to 33-13.

Fury's win should set up a unification heavyweight title bout with Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk, who was ringside, had a staredown with Fury post-match.

As for the fight, Fury's polished and powerful performance won the day.

Twitter recognized his great work. It also noted the fight probably shouldn't have happened given the clear talent discrepancy between the opponents and that the bout could've been stopped earlier, when it was plain that Fury was more or less stringing along a defenseless Chisora.

The victory marked Fury's fourth straight knockout and the 24th of his career.