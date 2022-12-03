Tyson Fury Praised for Dominating Derek Chisora Fight in TKO Victory

Tyson Fury Praised for Dominating Derek Chisora Fight in TKO VictoryDecember 3, 2022
Tyson Fury easily defended his WBC World Heavyweight boxing title with a 10th-round TKO win over Derek Chisora in London on Saturday.
Fury dominated from start to finish and clearly won every round to improve to 33-0-1. Chisora fell to 33-13.
Fury's win should set up a unification heavyweight title bout with Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk, who was ringside, had a staredown with Fury post-match.
As for the fight, Fury's polished and powerful performance won the day.
Top Rank Boxing @trboxing
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tyson_Fury</a> is letting them fly here in R2 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FuryChisora?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FuryChisora</a> | LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNPlus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/hDCXWuoeVE">pic.twitter.com/hDCXWuoeVE</a>
Twitter recognized his great work. It also noted the fight probably shouldn't have happened given the clear talent discrepancy between the opponents and that the bout could've been stopped earlier, when it was plain that Fury was more or less stringing along a defenseless Chisora.
talkSPORT @talkSPORT
🥊 “He’s the best we’ve seen for a long time. I don’t think anyone will beat him.”<br><br>👏 “I probably think he should be knighted, if I’m being honest.”<a href="https://twitter.com/WayneRooney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WayneRooney</a> calls for <a href="https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tyson_Fury</a> to be Knighted ⚔️ <a href="https://t.co/XkEmu7jb5z">pic.twitter.com/XkEmu7jb5z</a>
Ryan Taylor @RyanTaylorSport
This is a painful watch. An utter farce for a heavyweight world championship fight. Shameful matchmaking from Frank Warren, who said earlier this year: "He [Chisora] shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the ring, let alone in there with Tyson Fury.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FuryChisora3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FuryChisora3</a>
Wade Plem @WadePlem
What tf was Chisora's corner doing there...<br><br>That fight wasn't close from the bell. After round 6 there was no need to keep that fight going. I get letting your fighter go out on his terms but that's just wrekless man <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FuryChisora3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FuryChisora3</a>
Nick Peet 🇯🇵 @Peety_Editor
This is not why I love boxing. This is not sport and I’m not entertained. Chisora is receiving an unnecessarily prolonged beatdown that could have dramatic consequences on his quality of life. I usually marvel at Fury and his abilities. But I just want this to end. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FuryChisora3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FuryChisora3</a>
Dan Rafael @DanRafael1
Finally. Ref stops it in the 10th. Fury retains the heavyweight title, nearly kills a man. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boxing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boxing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FuryChisora3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FuryChisora3</a>
The victory marked Fury's fourth straight knockout and the 24th of his career.