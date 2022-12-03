Jeremy Lin Fined for Comments on COVID Quarantine Facilities in China

Chen Zhenhai/Xinhua via Getty Images

Jeremy Lin, who plays for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, was recently fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for his comments on the league's COVID-19 quarantine facilities, per the Associated Press.

Lin was reported by Shanghai news outlet The Paper to have posted a video complaining about hotel workout facilities in China before games begin next week in a city located south of Shanghai.

"Can you believe this is a weight room?” Lin said before the video was deleted. “What kind of garbage is this?"

The Chinese Basketball Association said Lin made "inappropriate remarks about quarantine hotel-related facilities" that "caused adverse effects on the league and the competition area."

China has some of the most stringent COVID-19 guidelines in the world. The country's "zero COVID policy" has been in effect for the last three years, and it believes it's essential to saving lives and preventing another coronavirus outbreak.

With other countries such as the United States relaxing restrictions, some citizens of China have become frustrated that the country is still operating under such strict guidelines, thus protests have broken out in major cities such as Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Wuhan.

The Chinese government has tried to suppress those protests by deleting photos and videos of them on social media. Further, more police officers have been dispersed in an attempt to discourage people from protesting.

Lin, the first player of Chinese descent to win an NBA title, doing so with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, played for the Beijing Ducks in 2019-20 before joining the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in 2021 aspiring to make an NBA comeback.

When he wasn't given an opportunity to return to the NBA, the veteran point guard decided to return to the Ducks for the 2021-22 season before joining the Loong Lions for the 2022-23 campaign.

Lin, a native of Palo Alto, California, who played his college basketball at Harvard, began his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors in 2010-11. He rose to stardom during a brief stint with the New York Knicks in 2011-12, when the term "Linsanity" was coined.

The 34-year-old also played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.