X

    Knicks Destroyed by Twitter for 'Embarrassing' Collapse in Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 3, 2022

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, drives the lane around New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes, center, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
    AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

    The Dallas Mavericks embarrassed the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday in Madison Square Garden.

    New York led 32-20 after the first quarter and once held a 15-point advantage, but the Mavs destroyed the Knicks from that moment forward. They outscored New York 41-15 in the third quarter and led by as many as 32 points.

    Luka Doncic guided the Mavs with 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. hit eight of the Mavs' 24 three-pointers en route to 28 points. Both players outscored the Knicks by themselves in the third quarter.

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Tim Hardaway Jr. (17 points) also outscored the Knicks in the third quarter. <a href="https://t.co/VB5L3i5dAN">https://t.co/VB5L3i5dAN</a>

    Spencer Dinwiddie fell just short of a triple-double with 17 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. Their production was more than enough on an afternoon where the Mavs played without Christian Wood (illness).

    Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, while Immanuel Quickley scored 23 off the bench. Jalen Brunson, who played against his old team for the first time since leaving the Mavs in free agency last offseason, had 13 points and three assists.

    The Knicks played an eerily similar game earlier this season in a 112-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 2.

    New York led 32-21 after the first quarter but fell apart in the third, where the Hawks outscored the Knicks 32-10. Atlanta led by as many as 19 before the 13-point win.

    Knicks Destroyed by Twitter for 'Embarrassing' Collapse in Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    This game was even worse, though, and now the Knicks have fallen to 10-13, including 4-7 at home. They entered last offseason with the intent to compete this year, but New York, which began the day in 11th place within the Eastern Conference, doesn't look like it'll even make the playoffs at this juncture thanks largely to a porous defense.

    NBA and Knicks Twitter called out the team's bewildering effort, with some pointing the finger at head coach Tom Thibodeau and the team's offensive game plan alongside the sheer disappointment of the loss and the team's season thus far.

    Ariel @APachecoNBA

    I'm just gonna say it. This game encapsulates all the reasons the Knicks need a new coach. And if you tell me this just because Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Mavs got hot from 3, you don't understand what you're watching

    Frank Barrett @FrankBarrett119

    This should be the last game Thibodeau coaches for the Knicks. We’ve seen enough.<br><br>Someone will pop in and explain why this isn’t all his fault or how flawed the roster is, which misses the point. This team isn’t supposed to compete for a title. But they need a new voice, period.

    Alex @Alex94221937

    Never betting a knicks player again lmfao that team is poverty

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Knicks are about to fall to 10-13 in a season where the front office was looking to win

    Jake Brown @JakeBrownNBA

    Such a smart idea for the Knicks (last in the league in 3PT%) to have a three-point shootout with the Mavs. <br><br>NYK are lacking paint touches, not to mention the ball-movement is stagnant + too much dribbling. What is Thibs telling his team?

    Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

    This is now officially embarrassing for the Knicks. And Donovan Mitchell arrives tomorrow.

    BlamesDolan @blamesdolan_

    BLOW IT UP <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a>

    ShwinnyPooh @shwinnypooh

    Knicks stay being an atrocious 3rd quarter team. Says something.

    🤫 @Y2JA2

    WTF happened in the Knicks game…. I left we’re up 5 I come back we’re down 30 <a href="https://t.co/nt8UCaTSoJ">pic.twitter.com/nt8UCaTSoJ</a>

    Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) @LetsTalkKnicks_

    This is going to be without a doubt the most embarrassing loss of the season. AND TOM THIBODEAU WILL STILL HAVE A JOB TOMORROW

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    The Knicks go away from attacking the paint after the first quarter and try to outshoot a good shooting team and you can probably guess what’s gonna happen.

    Steve Popper @StevePopper

    Not a surprise that the Knicks roster is not built to win now but this sort of performance...outscored 41-15 in the third, outrebounded by undersized Mavs.

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#knicks</a> deserve those boos.

    Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss

    letting your opponent out-score you by 40+ points in a half is so egregiously lazy <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a>

    Joseph Flynn @ChinaJoeFlynn

    Honestly, this is the best thing to happen, long-term. I was scared when <a href="https://twitter.com/IanBegley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IanBegley</a> reported that there would be no tanking (whatever Dolan or the Knicks FO thinks "tanking" means). Whoever's in charge has to understand that they aren't close to any kind of contention.

    New York will stay home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.