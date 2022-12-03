Warriors' Draymond Green: 'Cool Gesture' for Fan to Match $25K Fine for Charity

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green said he appreciated a fan's pledge to match the $25,000 fine the Golden State Warriors forward received after the two had a verbal back and forth during the Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

"You don't see that happen," Green told reporters of the "cool gesture" made by Alykhan Rehmatullah, the Mavericks fan who jawed with Green.

Rehmatullah identified himself as the fan and said he would donate $25,000 to a charity of Green's choice:

Green said he planned on reaching out to Rehmatullah and that the money "should help someone's kid."

Rehmatullah told ESPN's Kendra Andrews that he was not offended by Green's obscene language.

"Because of that, we can make light of the situation, do some good, make a donation," Rehmatullah said. "Make it charitable. ... [Fan decorum] is a sensitive topic, but it's not always as controversial as it's made out to be."

Thanks to Rehmatullah's donation, this player-fan interaction will result in money going toward a good cause.