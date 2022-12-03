Carlos Rodon Rumors: Orioles Interested in Giants Free Agent amid Yankees, Mets Buzz

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly among the teams pursuing free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodon.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Orioles have joined the New York Yankees, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in the mix for the lefty.

