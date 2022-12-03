X

    Carlos Rodon Rumors: Orioles Interested in Giants Free Agent amid Yankees, Mets Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 3, 2022

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Carlos Rodon #16 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on September 29, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly among the teams pursuing free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodon.

    Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Orioles have joined the New York Yankees, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in the mix for the lefty.

