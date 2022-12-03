X

    MLB Rumors: Jameson Taillon Has 'Huge Market'; Mets, Rangers Interested in Yankees FA

    Tyler Conway, December 3, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Jameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are reportedly among the "many" teams pursuing free-agent pitcher Jameson Taillon.

    Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Taillon will get an "extremely good deal" in what's been a player-friendly market thus far.

    The righty spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees after injuries derailed a promising start to his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Healthy the last two years, Taillon compiled a 22-11 record with a 4.08 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 61 starts.

    The Mets and Rangers both being interested creates an intriguing dynamic given the fact Texas just signed Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract. DeGrom spent his first nine MLB seasons in New York, emerging as the best pitcher in baseball, and is coming off back-to-back injury-plagued campaigns.

    The $185 million deal might make the Rangers a little more budget-conscious in filling out the remainder of their roster, which could take them out of the Taillon sweepstakes.

    Meanwhile, the Mets have $30-$40 million in surplus cash now that was previously earmarked for deGrom. No one would argue Taillon is even close to the same stratosphere as deGrom from a talent standpoint, but he's a solid arm for the back half of the rotation.

    The Mets could use the money saved on a deGrom contract to create a more well-balanced—and, hopefully, healthier—roster for the 2023 season.

    As it stands, it appears Taillon will be getting paid above his expected market value given the interest so far.

