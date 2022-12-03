MLB Rumors: Jameson Taillon Has 'Huge Market'; Mets, Rangers Interested in Yankees FA

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are reportedly among the "many" teams pursuing free-agent pitcher Jameson Taillon.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Taillon will get an "extremely good deal" in what's been a player-friendly market thus far.

The righty spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees after injuries derailed a promising start to his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Healthy the last two years, Taillon compiled a 22-11 record with a 4.08 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 61 starts.

The Mets and Rangers both being interested creates an intriguing dynamic given the fact Texas just signed Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract. DeGrom spent his first nine MLB seasons in New York, emerging as the best pitcher in baseball, and is coming off back-to-back injury-plagued campaigns.

The $185 million deal might make the Rangers a little more budget-conscious in filling out the remainder of their roster, which could take them out of the Taillon sweepstakes.

Meanwhile, the Mets have $30-$40 million in surplus cash now that was previously earmarked for deGrom. No one would argue Taillon is even close to the same stratosphere as deGrom from a talent standpoint, but he's a solid arm for the back half of the rotation.

The Mets could use the money saved on a deGrom contract to create a more well-balanced—and, hopefully, healthier—roster for the 2023 season.

As it stands, it appears Taillon will be getting paid above his expected market value given the interest so far.