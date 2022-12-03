Lakers' LeBron James Passes Magic Johnson for 6th-Most Assists All-Time

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed basketball legend Magic Johnson for sixth all-time on the NBA's career assists list in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

James entered the night with 10,133 dimes, eight behind Johnson's career mark of 10,141. He tied Magic's mark with a pass to Anthony Davis for a layup early in the fourth quarter before later finding AD on a three-pointer to pass the Laker legend.

James finished the evening with 11 assists alongside 28 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Lakers to a 133-129 win.

The 20-year NBA veteran, who turns 38 on Dec. 30, entered the night averaging 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

The superstar is near the top of many NBA career lists, including points scored and field goals made (both second), minutes played (third) and steals (10th).

As far as the assists list goes, James could easily find himself fourth all-time before the 2022-23 season ends. Steve Nash is fourth with 10,335 assists, while Mark Jackson is just one behind him in fifth.

James and the Lakers will now head to Washington, D.C., to face the Wizards on Sunday at Capital One Arena.