X

    Lakers' LeBron James Passes Magic Johnson for 6th-Most Assists All-Time

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 3, 2022

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of the game at Fiserv Forum on December 02, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed basketball legend Magic Johnson for sixth all-time on the NBA's career assists list in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    No. 6 at No. 6<br><br>LeBron has passed Magic Johnson for No. 6 on the NBA’s all-time assists list. <a href="https://t.co/51wSNXSzmH">pic.twitter.com/51wSNXSzmH</a>

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    LeBron Passes Magic on the NBA's All-Time Assists List <a href="https://t.co/Rai1m8o1QB">pic.twitter.com/Rai1m8o1QB</a>

    James entered the night with 10,133 dimes, eight behind Johnson's career mark of 10,141. He tied Magic's mark with a pass to Anthony Davis for a layup early in the fourth quarter before later finding AD on a three-pointer to pass the Laker legend.

    NBA @NBA

    With this pass, LeBron James has tied Magic Johnson for 6th all-time in career assists.<br><br>Watch live on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/pTyJGP4Ykq">pic.twitter.com/pTyJGP4Ykq</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron James has officially passed Magic Johnson for the 6th most assists of all-time.<br><br>History for the 👑 <a href="https://t.co/tE5s3gSqSg">pic.twitter.com/tE5s3gSqSg</a>

    James finished the evening with 11 assists alongside 28 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Lakers to a 133-129 win.

    The 20-year NBA veteran, who turns 38 on Dec. 30, entered the night averaging 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

    The superstar is near the top of many NBA career lists, including points scored and field goals made (both second), minutes played (third) and steals (10th).

    As far as the assists list goes, James could easily find himself fourth all-time before the 2022-23 season ends. Steve Nash is fourth with 10,335 assists, while Mark Jackson is just one behind him in fifth.

    James and the Lakers will now head to Washington, D.C., to face the Wizards on Sunday at Capital One Arena.

    Lakers' LeBron James Passes Magic Johnson for 6th-Most Assists All-Time
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.