X

    Spurs' Gregg Popovich Out 2 Games After Undergoing 'Minor Medical Procedure'

    Erin WalshDecember 3, 2022

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 26: Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 26, 2022 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will be sidelined the next two games after undergoing "a minor medical procedure" on Friday, the team revealed, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

    Popovich will miss Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans and Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. He'll return when the Spurs host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.