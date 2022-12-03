Spurs' Gregg Popovich Out 2 Games After Undergoing 'Minor Medical Procedure'

Photos by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will be sidelined the next two games after undergoing "a minor medical procedure" on Friday, the team revealed, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Popovich will miss Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans and Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. He'll return when the Spurs host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

