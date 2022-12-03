WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 2

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The No. 1 contender to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship was decided Friday night on FSN as Ricochet battled Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar in the finals of WWE's SmackDown World Cup tournament.

Would The One and Only be able to cash his ticket to another showdown with The Ring General or did Escobar benefit from interference from teammates Zelina Vega, Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde en route to another momentous victory?

Find out with this post-Survivor Series: War Games broadcast, which also included the latest in The Bloodline's dominance over professional wrestling.

