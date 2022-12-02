Jets QB Zach Wilson Will Be Inactive for 2nd Straight Week vs. Vikings

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

As second-year quarterback Zach Wilson continues to go through a much-needed reset of his mechanics, he will not see the field for the New York Jets once again.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that Wilson will be inactive for the second straight week, and veteran Joe Flacco will be the backup to Mike White when the team faces the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Jets benched Wilson last week after his abysmal performance in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Saleh said the team felt "the young man needs a reset." The 23-year-old also raised eyebrows with his post-game comment that he didn't feel like the offense let the defense down in that game, for which he eventually had to apologize to his teammates.

In Wilson's absence, White took full advantage of his starting opportunity with a 315-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday. White appears to have won over the team and the fan base, which would make it difficult for Wilson to get back on the field in 2022.

However, Saleh said on Monday that the team's plans hadn't changed and there is still hope to get Wilson back out there this season. As the Jets are fighting for a playoff spot, they would need Wilson to be at his absolute best if he were to be reinserted into the lineup.

After his demotion, Wilson has been running the scout team offense in practice. On Thursday, New York offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur told reporters, "You can see the improvement every single day" in the BYU product.

For now, White will continue running the show. He will have another prime opportunity to showcase his skills, as the Vikings pass defense is ranked last in the NFL.