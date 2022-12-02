Warriors' Draymond Green Fined $25K for Obscene Language Toward Fan

David Berding/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green let his frustrations get the best of him during Tuesday's loss against the Dallas Mavericks, and now he's paying for it.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Green has been fined $25,000 for "directing obscene language toward a fan" early in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's contest.

The Warriors had their three-game winning streak snapped and they fell to 11-11 from the 116-113 loss. Green posted 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. It was his third straight game with over 10 points after scoring in single digits in six out of his previous seven outings.

The incident against Dallas comes after Green was issued a late technical foul in Golden State's blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. While not in the game after recording his first double-double of the year, Green briefly went on the floor to celebrate a Jordan Poole bucket.

It was his seventh technical foul of the season, the second-highest total in the NBA.

"It's crazy. I probably got four techs this year that are questionable," Green said after the game. "They told me I was at the lane line, but I thought I was standing in the corner. So I don't know. It sucks, though."

The Warriors had a couple days to get back on track as they will look for a better showing when they return to action on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.