Justin Verlander Rumors: Exec Views Dodgers as Landing Spot If Star Leaves Astros

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Another one of baseball's biggest stars could be headed to Los Angeles.

An MLB executive believes that if Justin Verlander doesn't re-sign with the Houston Astros that he'll "probably" sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman lists the Dodgers as the favorite, with the New York Mets and New York Yankees as the second-favorites.

The Dodgers reportedly met with Verlander on Monday, and MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday that he believes the Dodgers "have the best chance at this moment" to sign the veteran hurler.

Verlander put together arguably the best season of his career in 2022, posting an 18-4 record with a 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings across 28 starts en route to a Cy Young award and the Comeback Player of the Year award.

It was an especially impressive season for Verlander after he missed all but one game in 2020 and all of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The 39-year-old had been with the Astros since midway through the 2017 season, when he was traded to Houston by the Detroit Tigers. He played for the Tigers from 2005 through a large portion of the 2017 campaign, winning one Cy Young award and an MVP award.

The Dodgers have always been in the market for top-tier talent. They acquired Mookie Betts in a trade with the Boston Red Sox before signing him to a 12-year, $365 million extension in June 2020.

Additionally, L.A. signed superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million deal in June 2022. The Dodgers also boast a roster that includes two talented players in Gavin Lux and Max Muncy.

If Verlander joins the Dodgers, he'll only add to an impressive rotation that includes Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Walker Buehler.