Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Warren Little/Getty Images

For the third time in the past 11 years, Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will meet Saturday in a heavyweight clash.

Like Saturday's bout, the first two meetings between Fury and Chisora in 2011 and 2014 took place in London, and Fury was victorious each time.

Their latest encounter will see Fury put the WBC heavyweight title on the line, and it may serve as a tune-up of sorts before a potential superfight between Fury and fellow heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest installment of Fury vs. Chisora, including when and where to watch it and predictions for who will come out on top.

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

When: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. ET (main card)/4 p.m. ET (main event)

Watch/Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (via DraftKings): Tyson Fury (-2500; bet $2,500 to win $100), Derek Chisora (+1200; bet $100 to win $1,200)

Fury vs. Chisora Predictions

When Fury and Chisora meet for the third time in their careers, Fury will be a significant favorite because of the success he has enjoyed against Chisora and every other heavyweight over the years.

Fury vs. Chisora I occurred back in 2011 and represented one of Fury's first major tests. He passed with flying colors by scoring a unanimous-decision victory to improve to 15-0.

Three years later, Fury and Chisora went at it again, and the result was largely the same, with Fury winning by corner stoppage to move to 23-0.

Since the second Chisora fight, Fury has scored some of the biggest wins of his career, including a victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and two wins against Deontay Wilder in 2020 and 2021.

Most recently, Fury beat Dillian Whyte by sixth-round technical knockout in April, improving his record to 32-0-1 and allowing him to retain the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Chisora, 38, has been a professional fighter since 2007, and he has gone up against some big names along the way, including Fury, Vitali Klitschko and Usyk.

He has fallen short against most of his top opponents, resulting in a 33-12 record, but Chisora has long been a solid measuring stick for the best the heavyweight division has to offer.

Chisora struggled through a three-fight losing streak in 2020 and 2021, losing once to Usyk and twice to Joseph Parker, but he bounced back in July with a split-decision victory over Kubrat Pulev, marking one of the biggest wins of his career.

That gives Chisora some much-needed momentum entering Fury vs. Chisora III, but Fury remains head and shoulders above, which should be enough to net him a 10th-round knockout of Chisora.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).