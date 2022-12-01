Lakers Rumors: Matt Ryan Waived by LA; Guard Was Shooting over 37% from 3

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

With the Dec. 15 deadline for teams to start making trades, the Los Angeles Lakers have opened up a roster spot by moving on from Matt Ryan.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers will waive the 25-year-old small forward after he played in 12 games this season.

Ryan was shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range with 2.9 attempts per game.

Ryan was one of the feel-good stories coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Lakers on Sept. 26 after playing for the Boston Celtics in Summer League.

The Lakers gave Ryan the final spot on their roster before the start of the regular season. The 25-year-old shot 35.5 percent from three-point range and averaged 8.2 points in five preseason contests.

Ryan actually shot better from behind the arc during the regular season, albeit in limited playing time. He ranks third on the Lakers in three-point percentage (37.1), behind Max Christie (43.8) and Austin Reaves (39.7).

Christie is a 19-year-old rookie who has the potential to play himself into a bigger role. Reaves has already played himself into a significant role for head coach Darvin Ham. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV are averaging more minutes per game.

Ryan was only playing 10.8 minutes per game and a total of 14 minutes, 46 seconds since Nov. 9. He only scored three points during that span. The Chattanooga alum played for the Grand Rapids Gold, G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, for most of the 2021-22 season.

The Celtics signed Ryan to a two-way contract in February. He made his NBA debut on April 10 in Boston's 139-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers have turned things around with six wins in their past eight games after a 2-10 start. They still have the third-worst record in the Western Conference, but general manager Rob Pelinka can at least be encouraged by this recent performance to consider making bold moves.