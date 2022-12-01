Kevin Durant: Nets 'Have High Expectations,' but Process More Important Than Results

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets might not be where they expected to be at 12-11, but Kevin Durant looks beyond the team's record for signs of progress.

Durant told reporters following Wednesday's 113-107 win over the Washington Wizards that "we have high expectations for our team, but the process is more important than the end result." He added that has been a philosophy emphasized by head coach Jacque Vaughn.

The 2021-22 Nets saw firsthand how important it is to lay some sort of cohesive foundation on the court.

They were without Kyrie Irving for most of the season because he declined to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and the James Harden trade was a massive midseason disruption.

Late into the year, Andre Drummond summed up how Brooklyn had to hope its talent alone would carry the day.

"Got to treat this s--t like pickup," he told reporters in March. "Just take the best five and try to make it work. And try to build chemistry while we're out there."

The Nets went 7-4 to close out the regular season only to get swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Brooklyn has already experienced its fair share of drama. Head coach Steve Nash was fired. Irving served a suspension for promoting an antisemitic film and refusing to disavow its problematic content. Ben Simmons has battled injuries and reportedly some scrutiny from his own teammates.

Still, the team is only one game out of the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets' penchant for turmoil and Simmons' struggles don't bode well for their championship hopes. But Vaughn and his staff have time to forge some sort of identity on the court that allows the whole to be greater than the sum of its parts.