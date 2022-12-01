X

    Jayson Tatum Championed as MVP Front-Runner by NBA Twitter in Win vs. Heat

    Doric SamDecember 1, 2022

    BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 30: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on November 30, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum solidified himself in the early conversation for NBA MVP with a dominant performance on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

    Tatum poured in 49 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead the Celtics to a 134-121 win at TD Garden. The 24-year-old shot 15-of-25 from the field and 8-of-12 from beyond the arc as Boston improved to 18-4.

    Wednesday's performance was Tatum's fourth straight outing with at least 30 points. With the Duke product leading the way, the Celtics are the hottest team in the league with wins in 14 out of their last 15 games.

    NBA Twitter was blown away by Tatum's dominance against Miami, with many declaring him the front runner for MVP:

    Shake4ndbake @ItsShake4ndbake

    Jayson Tatum is the MVP this year, don’t worry about all others

    Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 @SouichiTerada

    MVP chants for Jayson Tatum at the FT line. 26 points on 9-12 shooting, 4-5 on 3s. Still not even halfway through the second quarter.

    Celtics Junkies @Celtics_Junkies

    JAYSON TATUM YOUNGEST PLAYER IN NBA HISTORY TO MAKE 900 THREES<br><br>MVP. MVP. MVP.

    Nicky @NickyPickzz

    Jayson Tatum is the MVP.

    Leo @Leo__ffs

    Please just give Tatum the MVP already

    smarfwater™ @smarfwater

    tatum for MVP<br>tatum for MVP

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    JAYSON TATUM IS THE MVP

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Jayson Tatum with 26 points. <br><br>Midway through the second quarter. <br><br>MVP frontrunner.

    Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

    There's been a few game management nuances that has catapulted Tatum to the front of the MVP race this year as he starts to hit prime form. One of the biggest is his feel for the moments in the game when he should go iso and put up heat checks, plus how to do it less predictably.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jayson Tatum registers his ninth 30-point game in November, tied for his most in a calendar month in his career. <br><br>Only Larry Bird (10 in March 1986, 11 in March 1988) has more 30-point games in a calendar month in Celtics history. <a href="https://t.co/tM05ZTELyM">pic.twitter.com/tM05ZTELyM</a>

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    Jayson Tatum is on a different level rn

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    Jayson Tatum is just in one of those zones

    Mark Jackson’s Burner @casualtakeking

    Jayson Tatum is leading the MVP race with all due respect but we all knew that

    Corey B @CoreyB08

    Tatum youngest player to hit 900 threes in NBA history. Give that man his MVP this year

    Becca @beccawilz

    Jayson Tatum is MVP btw

    BEAN DADDY @ceddyb_

    Tatum got big MVP vibrations this year..

    T! (🍊out now) @vioIent

    hard to deny a Tatum MVP at this point

    AllTHINGSBOSTON @CELTICSVSREFS

    Just give Tatum the mvp right now

    Tatum had help on Wednesday, as Jaylen Brown added 26 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points off the bench. Boston was incredibly efficient, shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from three-point range.

    The Celtics look extra motivated to avenge last season's loss in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. If Tatum continues playing like this, it won't be a surprise to see Boston make another deep playoff run this year.

    Tatum and the Celtics will look to stay hot with another matchup against the Heat on Friday.

