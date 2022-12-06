Nets' Ben Simmons Plans to Return from Knee, Calf Injuries Friday vs. Hawks

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons plans to return to the court when his team takes on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Simmons has missed the past three games—and will also miss Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets—because of knee soreness and a calf strain.

"I'm excited where I'm at right now," Simmons said Tuesday, via ESPN's Nick Friedell. "So I'm looking for Friday to get back on the court."

The team said on Nov. 30 that the 26-year-old was diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain and would miss at least the next three games. At the time, he had already missed six contests because of knee soreness.

Simmons was forced to exit Brooklyn's win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 28 with what was thought to be the same knee issue, but an MRI scan revealed it was his calf.

This most recent stint on the sidelines came at a time when Simmons seemed to be getting back into a groove after struggling to find his form at the start of the season. He had put together a run of six straight games in which he scored in double figures. Prior to that, he started the year with nine consecutive games with under 10 points.

Through his 17 appearances this season, he has averaged 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He's not yet back to the player he was before missing the entirety of 2021-22 because of a need to address his mental health and a back injury that required offseason surgery. But he appeared to be getting more comfortable the last time he was on the court.

When healthy, Simmons can be a key part of the Nets' quest for playoff contention thanks to his defense and playmaking skills.