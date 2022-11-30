NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Drawing Interest from 'Various Teams'

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Multiple NBA teams are reportedly interested in trading for Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported as much on his podcast while also questioning why the Wizards would want to move the 27-year-old:

"Kyle Kuzma has been red-hot. And I've heard some rumors, and I've talked to some executives about some teams saying, 'Yeah, they're trying to get Kuzma out of Washington. Various teams are trying to trade for Kuzma.' I'm like, 'Why? Why would Washington trade him?' Kuzma is on a great contract, and he's producing at a very high level. Now look, he kind of ebbs and flows, but we know he's got the ability to defend. He doesn't always do it, but we know he's got the ability to do it."

Kuzma is making $13 million in base salary this season and has a $13 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign on his contract.

The University of Utah product came to the Wizards ahead of the 2021-22 season as part of the return package in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. He is playing some of the best basketball of his career in 2022-23 and is averaging 20.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 20 games.

Despite his impressive play in Washington, Kuzma is still probably best known for his first four seasons on the Lakers.

He helped the team win the title in 2020 and found a way to take advantage of the spacing playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis created. While he was never the go-to option, he still averaged 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds during his time with the Purple and Gold.

From Washington's perspective, it is difficult to envision it making a surprise playoff run if it moves one of its key pieces in a trade.

The team is off to an 11-10 start and would be in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament if the season ended Wednesday. Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kuzma is a formidable trio for opposing defenses to deal with, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team challenge some of the top contenders come playoff time.

Perhaps the front office is concerned about Kuzma turning down his player option and potentially leaving after the season and is simply trying to get something back for him in return, but it would undercut a solid start to the campaign.