Predicting MLB Free-Agent Signings and Trades During 2022 Winter Meetings

Major League Baseball's winter meetings have arrived, and you know what that means.

Plenty of literal meetings from Sunday to Wednesday? Well, yeah. But also a rush of free-agent signings and trades, so we put our prediction hats on and tried to guess which players will go where.

With Jacob deGrom's $185 million megadeal with the Texas Rangers having broken a general stalemate on the open market, we operated under the assumption that things will be hotter in free agency than on the trade market. Our list of 10 predictions is thus a lopsided split between eight signings and two trades.

As for how we made our predictions, we stuck to the usual blueprint: a whole lotta rumor-mongering and dot-connecting concluding in shrug-fueled best guesses. We otherwise broke things down by the general logic of the proposed partnerships.

We'll check them off domino-style, with the idea being that any move that happens will invariably lead to another move elsewhere.