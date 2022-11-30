Report: Former NFL QB Trent Dilfer Targeted as Next UAB Head Coach

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

The University of Alabama at Birmingham is reportedly working to finalize a contract with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its new head football coach.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday night that UAB and Dilfer are "expected to come to terms in the upcoming days."

It would be Dilfer's first coaching job at the collegiate level after spending the past four years leading the Lipscomb Academy high school team.

Lipscomb is aiming to win its second straight Tennessee state championship Thursday, and John Brice of Football Scoop reported Dilfer has maintained a "laser focus" on that. However, he added the Blazers are "optimistic" about their chances of reaching an agreement after the title game.

The school's record across the longtime quarterback's coaching tenure stands at 38-8.

Dilfer was a first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1994 NFL draft. He also made stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers during a 13-year pro career.

He earned a Pro Bowl selection with the Bucs in 1997 and captured a Super Bowl title with the Ravens in 2000 with plenty of help from one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

As well as coaching, the 50-year-old California native has worked as a football analyst for the NFL Network, ESPN and Fox Sports following his playing days. He's also mentored top quarterback prospects with the Elite 11 camp.

If hired by UAB, Dilfer will be tasked with continuing the progress started by Bill Clark, who guided the program to a 49-26 record across six years before retiring ahead of the 2022 season.

The Blazers have posted a 6-6 mark this year under interim head coach Bryant Vincent. They'll face Miami (Ohio) in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 looking to clinch their sixth straight winning season.