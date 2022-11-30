Knicks Fans Love Julius Randle's Dominance as NY Cruises Past Pistons

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks needed a win in a major way, and Julius Randle delivered.

Randle led New York to a commanding 140-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Knicks improved to 10-11 on the season and snapped a two-game losing streak and stretch that saw them lose four of their previous five.

New York pulled away with a dominant third quarter that saw it outscore the Pistons 38-21, removing any doubt about the outcome before the stretch run.

The University of Kentucky product led the way with 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists behind 14-of-24 shooting from the field and 6-of-13 shooting from three-point range. His dominant performance drew plenty of praise from social media:

Randle put up a solid stat line of 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the Knicks' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, but he wasn't particularly aggressive when seeking out his shot and attempted just nine field goals in that game.

That made Tuesday's showing more notable, as he attacked the basket when given opportunities and didn't hesitate to unleash from deep in the early going. His willingness to shoulder more of the scoring responsibility also helped open looks for his teammates, as it wasn't a one-man show in the win over Detroit.

RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each scored 16 points, Immanuel Quickley provided a spark off the bench with 15 points, and Mitchell Robinson helped control the boards with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Randle and the Knicks will look to keep the momentum rolling Wednesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.