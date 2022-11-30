X

    Knicks Fans Love Julius Randle's Dominance as NY Cruises Past Pistons

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2022

    DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 29: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 29, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks needed a win in a major way, and Julius Randle delivered.

    Randle led New York to a commanding 140-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Knicks improved to 10-11 on the season and snapped a two-game losing streak and stretch that saw them lose four of their previous five.

    New York pulled away with a dominant third quarter that saw it outscore the Pistons 38-21, removing any doubt about the outcome before the stretch run.

    The University of Kentucky product led the way with 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists behind 14-of-24 shooting from the field and 6-of-13 shooting from three-point range. His dominant performance drew plenty of praise from social media:

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Julius Randle tonight: <br><br>36 PTS<br>7 REB<br>5 AST<br>6 3P <br><br>Top 10 all-time in threes by a Knick. <a href="https://t.co/xfcG0ICgiv">pic.twitter.com/xfcG0ICgiv</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Most 30/5/5 games by a Knick: <br><br>20 — Julius Randle <br>20 — Patrick Ewing <a href="https://t.co/7VUQxneEgY">pic.twitter.com/7VUQxneEgY</a>

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    On the night Julius Randle turned 28, he's dishing out all the birthday licks. He can get 50 if he pleases

    NBA @NBA

    Make that a season-high 35 PTS for Julius Randle 😤<br><br>He's balling out on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi">https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi</a> <a href="https://t.co/gCjBEk0lKg">https://t.co/gCjBEk0lKg</a> <a href="https://t.co/AByyXEuEPn">pic.twitter.com/AByyXEuEPn</a>

    Bulls & Knicks @BullsandKnicks

    This is the Julius Randle people want to see, night in night out

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Julius Randle has chosen to solve the Knicks' 3-point problem single-handedly.

    theScore @theScore

    Julius Randle was BALLIN' in the first half. 😤 <a href="https://t.co/CqEWb7wH42">pic.twitter.com/CqEWb7wH42</a>

    Tom Piccolo @Tom_Piccolo

    Julius Randle's offensive dominance is the biggest storyline of the first half, but Quentin Grimes re-discovering his stroke is huge. Desperately need another reliable shooter.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Nope. I lied. His toe was on the line for the last one. So, he has only six right now.

    Andrew Claudio @AndrewJClaudio_

    I am BEGGING Julius Randle to stopping being a glaring liability on the defensive end so we can start highlighting how very good he’s been offensively this season

    Julito McCullum aka LITO @IamJulito

    Julius Randle said it’s my bday, I’m taking every 3, every play, TONIGHT!

    Seth Rosenthal @seth_rosenthal

    Julius Randle is in danger of triggering the Smith Protocols* <br><br>*if someone breaks JR Smith’s single-game three-point record, he is automatically signed to a 10-day Knicks contract and permitted to defend his crown

    Randle put up a solid stat line of 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the Knicks' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, but he wasn't particularly aggressive when seeking out his shot and attempted just nine field goals in that game.

    That made Tuesday's showing more notable, as he attacked the basket when given opportunities and didn't hesitate to unleash from deep in the early going. His willingness to shoulder more of the scoring responsibility also helped open looks for his teammates, as it wasn't a one-man show in the win over Detroit.

    RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each scored 16 points, Immanuel Quickley provided a spark off the bench with 15 points, and Mitchell Robinson helped control the boards with a game-high 13 rebounds.

    Knicks Fans Love Julius Randle's Dominance as NY Cruises Past Pistons
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Randle and the Knicks will look to keep the momentum rolling Wednesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.