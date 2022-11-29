2022 World Cup Odds: USA Opens as Betting Underdog vs. Netherlands in Round of 16

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Never tell us the odds.

Well, except when it comes to betting. And the United States—fresh off beating Iran 1-0 on Tuesday and advancing to the World Cup round of 16—has opened as underdogs against the Netherlands:

No surprises there—the Netherlands won Group A, beating both Senegal and Qatar by 2-0 scorelines and drawing with Ecuador 1-1. The young Americans, meanwhile, beat Iran and drew with Wales (1-1) and England (0-0).

Young Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo will be a focal point for the United States. He's tied atop the World Cup Golden Boot chase on three goals with France's Kylian Mbappé, England's Marcus Rashford and Ecuador's Enner Valencia.

It will be an uphill battle in general. But holding an English team that outscored Wales and Iran 9-2 in its other two Group B games to a scoreless draw will give the Americans confidence that they can stymie a dangerous Dutch side too.