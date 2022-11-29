X

    Christian Pulisic, USA's Tense 1-0 Win to Advance at World Cup Leaves Fans Exhausted

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2022

    United States' Weston McKennie (8) and Tim Ream (13) celebrate after teammate Christian Pulisic scored a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    The United States men's national team advanced to the round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar.

    The stakes were pretty straightforward for the USMNT. With two draws to open the tournament, it needed to beat Iran to move on.

    When the United States faced the same situation in 2010, fans had to wait until the 91st minute before Landon Donovan scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Algeria. This time around, the U.S. didn't leave it until late.

    Christian Pulisic put his team ahead in the 38th minute.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    PULISIC PUTS USA ON TOP 🇺🇸<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSoccer</a>)<a href="https://t.co/3yWKYMpNFj">pic.twitter.com/3yWKYMpNFj</a>

    The Chelsea star was subbed off at halftime because of an abdominal injury he suffered while scoring the goal. He made his 45 minutes on the pitch count.

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    Sacrificing the crown jewels for a massive goal in the World Cup… that’s dedication <a href="https://twitter.com/cpulisic_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cpulisic_10</a> <br><br>We salute you. <br><br>🇺🇸<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USAvsIran?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USAvsIran</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN<br>CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GREAT AMERICAN

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    USA trainers carrying Pulisic off the field <a href="https://t.co/5crHHwQ8xK">pic.twitter.com/5crHHwQ8xK</a>

    Mark Ingram II @markingramII

    PULISIC!!!! LFFGGGGGG!!!!!!!!<br>🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Alex Morgan @alexmorgan13

    Pulisic did it better 😅<br><br>Let’s gooooo USA👏 <a href="https://t.co/gKUPu0FZKF">pic.twitter.com/gKUPu0FZKF</a>

    Daniel Popper @danielrpopper

    Christian Pulisic is an American hero.

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    Telling my kids this was Christian Pulisic <a href="https://t.co/pVLpZgTOmz">pic.twitter.com/pVLpZgTOmz</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Everyone seeing Pulisic get subbed out <a href="https://t.co/kCgW95lyr1">pic.twitter.com/kCgW95lyr1</a>

    The United States was unable to add to its advantage, which created an increasingly nervy mood for those watching the match unfold. Coach Gregg Berhalter's pragmatic style meant Iran would have plenty of time on the ball to find an equalizer as well.

    USMNT Only @usmntonly

    <a href="https://t.co/ad50Symb4j">pic.twitter.com/ad50Symb4j</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Im gonna need my nebulizer after this game and am oxygen mask !

    Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

    Help

    Yaya Dubin @JADubin5

    <a href="https://t.co/BjaZAoxBCM">pic.twitter.com/BjaZAoxBCM</a>

    Once the referee blew the whistle after nine minutes of stoppage time, the celebrations began.

    Chris Trapasso @ChrisTrapasso

    Me after that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> win... <a href="https://t.co/05VQgxXBGB">pic.twitter.com/05VQgxXBGB</a>

    Bill HanStoveTop Stuffing @sundownmotel

    <a href="https://t.co/cPFSA0FO7C">pic.twitter.com/cPFSA0FO7C</a>

    D.J. Short @djshort

    <a href="https://t.co/dJzdggFEcq">pic.twitter.com/dJzdggFEcq</a>

    Jerry Hinnen @JerryHinnen

    THEY DID IT <br><br>THEY DESERVED IT<br><br>U<br><br>S<br><br>AAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!

    Matteo Bonetti @Bonetti

    IT’S CALLED SOCCER DAMNIT!!!!<br><br>🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

    <a href="https://t.co/zqLOEIztEQ">pic.twitter.com/zqLOEIztEQ</a>

    Stephania Bell @Stephania_ESPN

    I aged significantly in the last two hours. But it was so worth it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Jordan Wicks @jordan_wicks99

    <a href="https://t.co/B6JtMit9MC">pic.twitter.com/B6JtMit9MC</a>

    By finishing second in Group B, the USMNT will meet the Netherlands in the first knockout round. The Dutch won Group A after beating Senegal and Qatar and drawing with Ecuador.

    The Netherlands is the best country to have never the World Cup, having reached the final in 1974, 1978 and 2010. The Oranje have also been prone to imploding spectacularly at international tournaments.

    Perhaps the United States can hand them another disappointing exit.

