Lakers Fan Jamie Murry Wins $75k on Half-Court Shot, Celebrates with Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers fans had at least one thing to celebrate during the team's 116-115 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Jamie Murry pocketed $75,000 and drew an ovation from the Crypto.com Arena crowd when he drained a half-court shot. Lakers star Anthony Davis celebrated with Murry on the court.

Murry told ESPN's Dave McMenamin he plans to give most of his winnings to his mom and will save the rest:

If only Murry's heave had counted toward Los Angeles' offensive output. Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to hand the Lakers their 12th defeat of the season.