    Lakers Fan Jamie Murry Wins $75k on Half-Court Shot, Celebrates with Anthony Davis

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a play during the game against the Indiana Pacers on November 28, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers fans had at least one thing to celebrate during the team's 116-115 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

    Jamie Murry pocketed $75,000 and drew an ovation from the Crypto.com Arena crowd when he drained a half-court shot. Lakers star Anthony Davis celebrated with Murry on the court.

    Los Angeles Lakers

    Sink the @MGMRewards Big Shot Jackpot ✅
HIt the Griddy ✅
Celebrate with AD ✅

    Murry told ESPN's Dave McMenamin he plans to give most of his winnings to his mom and will save the rest:

    Dave McMenamin

    Spoke to the $75,000 man, Jamie Murry, after he hit the big halfcourt shot at the Lakers game tonight.

    If only Murry's heave had counted toward Los Angeles' offensive output. Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to hand the Lakers their 12th defeat of the season.

