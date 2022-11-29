Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr.'s Plane Incident Didn't Impact Cowboys' Interest

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team remains interested in Odell Beckham Jr. despite an incident Sunday at Miami International Airport where the free-agent wide receiver was removed from a flight for allegedly refusing to comply with safety protocol.

Jones confirmed the Cowboys' continued interest Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota of The Athletic) and discussed how he felt about OBJ based on their conversations so far.

"Very genuine. Very competitive," Jones said. "Feels confident. Feels good about himself. We think he can fit in really good with us."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.