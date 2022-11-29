X

    Nets' Kevin Durant Downplays NBA MVP Buzz: 'I've Been There, Done That'

    Doric SamNovember 29, 2022

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was showered with MVP chants throughout his 45-point performance in Monday's 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center.

    After the game, the 2014 NBA MVP was asked if he was hoping to win the award for a second time, but he said he's not focused on individual achievements this season.

    "Not really. I've been there, done that, to be honest, and I know it's gonna take a lot for me to be in that conversation," he said. "I just want the respect from our fan base, and I want them to have a good time when they come to the game, so if that's what strikes chants up is how I play from the fans, as long as they're having a good time. But I'm not too worried about accolades at this point in my career."

    Durant was dominant and efficient, shooting 19-of-24 from the field on Monday. It was his third straight game scoring over 30 points.

    The scoring outburst by Durant helped the Nets get back to .500 at 11-11. Brooklyn will look to continue its turnaround when it hosts the Washington Wizards (11-10) on Wednesday.

