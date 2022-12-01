Bleacher Report's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks

1 of 15

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

DraftKings Line: Bills -3.5

Since the Buffalo Bills’ Week 6 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen has thrown for six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a career 4-4 record against the New England Patriots as a starter. This season, Buffalo is 2-3-1 against the spread as a road favorite.

Did you rethink your Bills pick yet?

Moton strayed away from our consensus selection after he saw that Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins won't play because of an ankle issue. He believes the Patriots will fluster Allen with their sixth-ranked scoring defense and cover the spread.

"While our panel gave Buffalo the consensus nod, the Bills look shaky coming into this contest. Allen has turned the ball over at least once in four of the last five games, and he's thrown multiple interceptions in four outings this season. If the Bills signal-caller is a bit sloppy on Thursday night, New England will make him pay for it.

"Because of Allen's uneven play, the loss of Dawkins and the Patriots' strong defensive front, which ranks second leaguewide in sacks and fourth in quarterback pressures, New England puts Buffalo on upset alert."

Meanwhile, Ivory didn’t let Allen’s recent struggles scare him away from laying the points with Buffalo.

"According to the New York Post, there’s an illness going around the Bills' locker room, which begs the question whether all their starters are going to be available. Per Las Vegas Insider, 74 percent of the money is on the Patriots to cover the spread. This is the same Patriots team that scored 10 points (a field goal and a punt-return touchdown) against the New York Jets two weeks ago.

"The Bills are a good team this year, and I think they will overcome the illness going around the locker room. I’m fading the public and going with the Bills and the points. "

Predictions

Davenport: Bills

Ivory: Bills

Knox: Bills

Moton: Patriots

O’Donnell: Bills

Sobleski: Bills

Consensus: Bills -3.5

Score Prediction: Bills 28, Patriots 20