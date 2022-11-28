NFL Week 12: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games

0 of 7

In Week 12, quarterbacks took center stage in the early kickoffs, but a running back stole the show in the second wave of NFL games on Sunday.

Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport took a deep dive into the New York Jets' 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears and how Mike White elevated Gang Green's offense. For now, we'll examine the impact of the Jets' victory on quarterback Zach Wilson's future, whom the team benched this week.

Unlike his 2021 draft classmate in Wilson, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a firm grip on the lead position under center. Moreover, his team clearly trusts him—enough to rely on his arm in a crucial moment against a top-level AFC opponent. Head coach Doug Pederson showed a great deal of confidence in Lawrence, who's progressing well under his tutelage.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs etched his name into franchise history books with an awe-inspiring performance, recording 303 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. He may have officially extended his stay with the Silver and Black beyond an expiring rookie contract.

Meanwhile, one playoff-contending squad took a couple of significant blows between a loss and a key injury. Another team has taken too many losses, which may add up to an abrupt exit for a first-year head coach.

Let's go through our biggest takeaways from Sunday's Week 12 action.