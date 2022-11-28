Yankees News: Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly Eyed by YES Network for Broadcast Booth

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

YES Network is open to adding Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to its New York Yankees broadcasts for the 2023 MLB season.

"You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly; if there is a place for them in your universe, you find a way to make it work," said John Filippelli, YES president of programming and production, to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. "We haven’t had any in-depth discussion with either. If they are A) available and B) interested, you probably at least have to have a conversation."

Marchand reported Jeter "has shown no penchant for broadcasting" and is thus an unlikely candidate at this stage. Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported in February that ESPN was looking to bring him in, but not much came from that. The legendary shortstop reunited with former teammate Alex Rodriguez for an episode of the "KayRod Cast" in August.

Mattingly, meanwhile, told Marchand he "[has] something else burning fairly hot right now." The 61-year-old left his role as manager of the Miami Marlins earlier this fall and may continue to harbor a desire to coach in MLB.

David Cone has been a fixture in the booth for years, but the five-time All-Star joined ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball team in 2022, which limited how many games he could work for YES Network.

Marchand wrote how YES "delved into free agency with mixed results" for its broadcasts.

Jeter and Mattingly obvious have the requisite qualifications as players. The former is a five-time World Series champion and the defining figure for the Yankees' dynasty across the 1990s. The latter was a six-time All-Star and the 1985 American League MVP during his 14 years in pinstripes.

Excelling in a given sport doesn't mean somebody can succeed when talking about it for a living. Jeter in particular would be an odd fit since he went out of his way to be mostly uninteresting when he played in the Big Apple.

Based on Marchand's report, the idea might be a nonstarter anyway.