Buying or Selling Warriors' Biggest Concerns Entering December

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors ended the 2021-22 NBA season as champions of the basketball world.

They've reached the quarter-mark of the 2022-23 campaign as something decidedly less than that.

They could still elevate to that level at some point, but the early results have been rocky. Despite recently reeling off eight wins in an 11-game stretch, they're still just .500 after their first 22 contests.

Plenty has gone awry so far, but how many of these struggles should seriously worry the front office? To tackle that question, we're giving the buy-or-sell test to three of the team's top issues so far.

