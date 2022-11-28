Are Lakers Smart to Wait for the Right Deal amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors?

0 of 3

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

After losing 10 of their first 12 tilts to open the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers have suddenly reeled off five wins in their last six outings.

The big picture meaning of this recent success is mostly muddled, but there is one takeaway that could shape the rest of this campaign. If nothing else, the Lakers are buying themselves more time before making a potentially fortune-altering decision.

"What they feel is realistic is playing .500 ball until Dec. 15 when deals start to potentially open around the league because that's when contracts that were signed this past summer can be traded," ESPN's Dave McMenamin said on The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Lakers Nation). "And then maybe you can finally make this mythical draft-pick trade that's been talked about for months and months and months sometime in late December to mid-January."



The pool of trade-eligible players deepens considerably in December, so that's one argument for waiting to make any significant moves. The debate goes much deeper than that, though, so let's examine both sides before determining the best course of action.

