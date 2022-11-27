X

    Spain, Germany's 'Epic Rumble' Praised by Fans After Thrilling Draw at 2022 World Cup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2022

    Germany's forward #09 Niclas Fullkrug (2nd L) celebrates with teammantes after scoring his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 27, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
    JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

    Spain and Germany are two of the powerhouses of international football. On Sunday, they played like it.

    The two countries finished deadlocked in a 1-1 draw, a result that left Spain atop the group with four points and gave Germany a sorely needed point in its attempt to escape the group stage.

    There was a satisfying symmetry in this game. Spain won the possession battle (64 percent), as to be expected, but Germany created more chances (11-7 in shots, 4-3 in shots on goal). Both teams didn't start a traditional center forward, and both subbed on true strikers—Álvaro Morata and Niclas Füllkrug, respectively—who scored the game's two goals:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    54': Morata enters the game<br>62': Morata scores<br><br>Instant impact for Spain 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/PWxwV6QaPA">pic.twitter.com/PWxwV6QaPA</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    TIE GAME 🇩🇪<br><br>Germany finds the equalizer in the 83rd minute 💪 <a href="https://t.co/8CFN6DcYUJ">pic.twitter.com/8CFN6DcYUJ</a>

    It truly was a game that could have gone either way, even if the point was more meaningful for Germany.

    Suffice to say, football fans and pundits alike enjoyed the ride:

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    That game was incredible. A game that began as a technical masterpiece and ended hammer and tongs. Germany live. Spain are human after all. 90 minutes of World Cup's first true epic rumble🇩🇪🇪🇸

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Spain/Germany was awesome. More of that.

    Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft

    Well done Germany and Spain!<br>Very entertaining game! <br>And respect Germany.<br><br>Great answer to all the criticism after the Japan-game!!

    Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan

    FT Spain 1-1 Germany. Fair result in by far best game of tournament so far. Spain 99% through, and a draw against Japan will prob see em top group.

    Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_

    This game epitomised the significance of the collective. <br>As far as tactical/stylistic battles go, that’s as good as it gets. Just an incredible game of football! <br><br>Germany are far too good to get grouped, and Spain stuck by their identity, in its sternest test yet.

    Ranaditya Alief @Ranaditya

    Quality, intensity, and decisive in-game tactical adjustments. Honors even between Spain vs Germany, easily the best match of the World Cup so far.

    Mayven @May7ven

    Draw it is, great game Spain x Germany

    Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves

    FINAL - Spain 1, Germany 1.<br><br>Spain the better side but credit to Germany, their subs provided a boost and they found the equalizer.<br><br>Musiala is a baller. So are Gavi and Pedri. This new generation is a joy to watch.

    Kevin Hatchard 🎙⚽️ @kevinhatchard

    Füllkrug has had four knee surgeries, spent big chunks of his career outside the top flight, and has just smashed in a leveller at the World Cup. Amazing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup2022</a>

    Stefan Bienkowski @SBienkowski

    Füllkrug scores for all of Germany.

    It's all for grabs in Group E now. Spain is fairly likely to advance, and a win or draw over Japan on Thursday will guarantee the team advances (and even a loss may be enough to move on, though it would need Germany and Costa Rica to draw).

    Germany, meanwhile, will only advance with a win, and even then it will either need Japan to lose to Spain or draw, though the latter becomes complicated.

    Paul Carr @PaulCarr

    Simple Group E scenarios to advance on Thursday:<br><br>🇪🇸 (4 pts) win/draw vs Japan OR loss and CRC-GER draw<br><br>🇯🇵 (3) win OR draw and CRC-GER draw<br><br>🇨🇷 (3) win vs Germany OR draw and Japan loss<br><br>🇩🇪 (1) win and Japan loss<br><br>Good <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RootForChaos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RootForChaos</a> possibilities here too.

    If Germany and Japan finish level on points in the group stage, the next tiebreaker is goal differential. Currently Japan is even in goal differential while Germany is at minus-one, so Germany would need to outscore Costa Rica by two goals in the event Japan draws with Spain (a scenario that would leave Japan even on goal differential while Germany moved to plus-one).

    If Germany only wins by one goal, Japan draws and the two sides are even in goal differential, the next tiebreaker is total goals scored in the group stage. Currently, the two sides are even in that category at two apiece, and a 2-2 draw for Japan paired with a 1-0 German victory would be enough to see Japan through. Likewise, a scoreless draw for Japan and a 1-0 win for Germany would advance the Germans.

    And finally, if the two sides also finish even on total goals, then the tiebreaker goes to head-to-head matchup, with Japan winning that tiebreaker after defeating Germany. So while the Germans don't control their own fate, a multi-goal win over a scrappy Costa Rica side should see them through unless Japan beats Spain outright.

    All of that to say that Sunday's point was very important to Germany and was earned in what was arguably the game of the tournament thus far.

