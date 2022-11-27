The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series WarGames promised a fresh perspective to a long-running event. This is a night when many greats have debuted and rivalries have ended, but this was the first time the dual ring had been seen at the event.

The Bloodline found a dangerous alliance challenging them inside the cage. While many shined, this was most certainly the story of Sami Zayn keeping the trust of Roman Reigns above all else as he pulled the group to victory.



Damage CTRL tried to keep a dominant foothold in the women's division, but Becky Lynch gave Bianca Belair's team an edge that could not be matched. Nikki Cross did her best to stand out, even while her heel teammates fell.

Outside of the WarGames matches, not everyone was able to make an impact. Finn Bálor and Shotzi left with only disappointment, but Austin Theory rebounded by winning the United States Championship from Seth Rollins.

It was a night of many winners and many unfortunate losers. In the end, though, WarGames defined everything including the night's most memorable stars.

