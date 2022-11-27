Dan Lanning's Playcalling Ripped After No. 9 Oregon Upset by No. 21 Oregon State

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

An epic second-half collapse resulted in Oregon losing to Oregon State 38-34 and severely damaging its opportunity to play in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Ducks were on cruise control with a 31-10 lead after Camden Lewis' 42-yard field goal with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter.

Oregon State proceeded to score touchdowns on its next four offensive possessions to take the lead. The comeback was aided by sloppy play from the Ducks, highlighted by punter Alex Bales mishandling the ball on 4th-and-5 from deep in his own territory.

The Beavers scored on their second play after the turnover to cut the deficit to 34-31. Head coach Jonathan Smith's defense came up big on the next drive when Bo Nix was stopped on 4th-and-1 from his own 29.

Four plays after the turnover on downs, Isaiah Newell's six-yard touchdown run gave Oregon State its first lead since 10-7 in the second quarter.

One theme that developed throughout Oregon's collapse was questionable play-calling by the coaching staff.

Head coach Dan Lanning opted to go for it on 4th-and-3 from Oregon State's 15 in the first half. Nix completed a pass to Troy Franklin, but it lost a yard and resulted in a turnover on downs.

Oregon had a chance to take the lead with 4:51 left in the fourth quarter after the offense had a 1st-and-goal from the 5. Lanning called three straight runs up the middle that were stopped and used his second timeout with 3:02 remaining to set up a fourth-down call.

Nix's pass into the end zone fell incomplete, giving Oregon State possession. Deshaun Fenwick's two-yard run on 3rd-and-1 gave the Beavers a fresh set of downs and let them run out the clock.

Needless to say, Lanning's decision-making left throughout the game left a sour taste in the mouth of analysts and Ducks fans:

Lanning's first season as a head coach has been a success with a 9-3 record. The problem has been the missed opportunities for the Ducks in each of their past two losses.

Oregon opened the season with a 49-3 loss at the hands of Georgia, but its two conference losses have come by a combined seven points.

The 37-34 loss to Washington two weeks ago saw the Ducks give up 10 unanswered points in the final 3:54 of regulation. Lanning opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 from his own 34 in a tie game, but the Huskies stopped Noah Whittington to set up their game-winning field goal.

While the Ducks could still make the Pac-12 championship game, they will need Washington State to beat Washington on Saturday night. If the Huskies emerge as victors, though, the Oregon won't play for the Pac-12 championship for the first time since 2018.