Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results

The women's War Games match kicked off Saturday's pay-per-view and nearly stole the show from the start, thanks to some stellar performances from some of the most talented wrestlers in the game.

Becky Lynch was explosive in her first match back from injury and put an exclamation point on her team's victory with a jaw-dropping double leg drop through a table. Rhea Ripley looked like the total badass she is, while Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross called back to their time as a tag team.

Even Mia Yim came out of the contest looking like a star, thanks to some great intensity on her part.

The one entity that did not? Damage CTRL, which suffered another loss to cool them off even more than Bayley's previous two PPV losses to Bianca Belair did. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, the reigning women's tag team champions, endured the Lynch spot with the latter eating the pin.

What was the point of introducing the group in grand fashion only to then beat them down repeatedly at the hands of Bianca Belair and now Lynch?

Did it elevate their star? Sure, it netted them more TV time and brought Kai back into the fold, but are they or Bayley better off for having been in this months-long program with The EST of WWE?

The answer is a fairly obvious "no." So where do they go from here?

Lynch has suggested there is revenge on her mind in regard to Damage CTRL and the beatdown that put her on the shelf. How well would that benefit the heels, because it's unlikely she puts over Bayley and Co. enough to undo the creative damage that has been done to this point.

They cannot hang around the women's title picture, because there is no way to justify any of them being in contention for Belair's belt based on what we have seen from them so far.

While uncertainty elsewhere in key storylines is a good thing and creates intrigue, it is more of an indictment in the case of Damage CTRL.

The Lynch feud appears to be the most obvious, but fans should expect little more than the continuation of Bayley, Sky and Kai serving as tackling dummies for another top babyface than being presented on The Man's level.

It is an unfortunate situation given the immense talent that exists in the trio.