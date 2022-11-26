2022 Heisman Trophy Odds: USC's Caleb Williams Overtakes OSU's CJ Stroud as Favorite

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is a new favorite for the 2022 Heisman Trophy in the wake of Ohio State's 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud dropped to second place in DraftKings' updated betting odds at +140 (bet $100 to win $140), behind USC's Caleb Williams (-180).

