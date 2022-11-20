Heisman Watch 2022: Latest Race Odds and Predictions

4 of 4

The race is tightening between Stroud and Williams, and a lot will hinge on the final few weeks. and both will be in marquee matchups this week.

While Stroud will be involved in one of the most heavily-covered games of the year, Williams will be on a massive stage of his own. On Saturday, the Trojans will host Notre Dame, a team that has rebounded from a disastrous 0-2 start.

A strong performance down the stretch could easily give Williams the edge over Stroud. After all, recency bias can come into play during the voting process. The Heisman is a season-long award, but the one playing best at the end often winds up taking home the title.



"Carson Palmer wasn't considered a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy until the last two games of the season when No. 7 USC beat a Top 25 UCLA team at the Rose Bowl and a Top 25 Notre Dame team at the Coliseum to make USC a Top 5 team," Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune and ESPN 1090 tweeted. "Could the same be true for Caleb Williams?"

Of course, a case can always be made for being the best player on the best team, which is why Stetson Bennett IV of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs is in the conversation. Stroud's second-ranked Buckeyes aren't far behind, though, and Stroud has the numbers to potentially win a close vote.

The 21-year-old has thrown for 2,991 yards with 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has, however, had a couple of disappointing games. In Sunday's win over Maryland, for example, he tossed just one touchdown. He had a mere 76 passing yards and no touchdowns against Northwestern a couple of weeks ago.



For Stroud, everything will come down to the finish and getting Ohio State into the College Football Playoff unscathed. That could hinge heavily on Corum's availability on Saturday.

Corum will remain in the mix if he can get and stay on the field, and the same can be said for Hooker. As of today, though, this feels like a two-quarterback race.



Will steering the ship be enough for Stroud to out-pace the surging Williams? The expectation here is that it's not. The latter has all the momentum, and the prediction is that he steals the spotlight and a close vote on December 10.

