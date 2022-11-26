Gordon Hayward's Wife Robyn Slams Hornets over Team's Handling of Shoulder Injury

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Robyn Hayward, Gordon Hayward's wife, took aim at the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night for allegedly mismanaging Hayward's shoulder injury.

Ryan McDonald of the Deseret News tweeted screenshots from Robyn's Instagram Stories in which she disputed the team's injury report, which listed Gordon as out due to a shoulder contusion:

Robyn wrote that Gordon actually had a fractured scapula, which the team allowed him to play through against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

She also accused the Hornets of "not protecting players," and wrote that the mother of one of the younger players on the team agreed with her.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday night that Hayward did indeed have a fractured left shoulder that would require further evaluations and cause him to miss time.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.