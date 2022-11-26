X

    Gordon Hayward's Wife Robyn Slams Hornets over Team's Handling of Shoulder Injury

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 26, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 23: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 23, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

    Robyn Hayward, Gordon Hayward's wife, took aim at the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night for allegedly mismanaging Hayward's shoulder injury.

    Ryan McDonald of the Deseret News tweeted screenshots from Robyn's Instagram Stories in which she disputed the team's injury report, which listed Gordon as out due to a shoulder contusion:

    Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

    Was just about to tweet that Gordon Hayward's wife posted this on her IG story about his injury <a href="https://t.co/ulbztlovFL">https://t.co/ulbztlovFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/iihIIHlxtt">pic.twitter.com/iihIIHlxtt</a>

    Robyn wrote that Gordon actually had a fractured scapula, which the team allowed him to play through against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

    She also accused the Hornets of "not protecting players," and wrote that the mother of one of the younger players on the team agreed with her.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday night that Hayward did indeed have a fractured left shoulder that would require further evaluations and cause him to miss time.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

