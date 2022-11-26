X

    Report: Hornets' Gordon Hayward Out Indefinitely After Suffering Shoulder Injury

    Erin WalshNovember 26, 2022

    CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 23: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 23, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

    Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely with a fracture in his left shoulder, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

    Hayward was listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Spectrum Center with what was believed to be a left shoulder contusion, but he was eventually ruled out for the contest.

