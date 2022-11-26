Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Charvarius Ward's 'Steroid Boy' Comments 'Very Personal'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not take kindly to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward's recent comments about him, which included a "steroid boy" remark that alluded to the ex-Clemson star's six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Cardinals senior writer Darren Urban got Hopkins' reaction.

Ward made the comments to 49ers radio broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan following his team's 38-10 win over the Cardinals in Mexico City on Monday.

"D-Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league, and he really not," Ward said (h/t Jacob Hutchinson of KNBR.com).

"He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things," he added. "He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy."

Hopkins returned to the field in Week 7 after serving the suspension. He has repeatedly said he did not knowingly take ostarine, the substance that was found in his system.

Hopkins amassed nine catches for 91 yards on Monday, but the 49ers outscored Arizona 21-0 in the second half to vault themselves to 6-4 and into first in the NFC West. The Cardinals fell to 4-7.