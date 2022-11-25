X

    Fans Praise USA for Strong Showing, Rue Missed Chances in Draw vs. England

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 25, 2022

    AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Weston McKennie #8 of the United States plays the ball during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USMNT at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
    Twitter users were conflicted Friday, as the United States played England to a scoreless draw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

    Ultimately, the result was a good one for the USMNT against a favored England squad, especially since the Americans carried the play for long stretches. Fans also lamented missed opportunities on the United States' part, however.

    For most of the first half and the first 25 minutes of the second half, the U.S. was clearly the better team, leading to plenty of talk on Twitter about the Americans outplaying a stacked England team:

    Jimmy Conrad @JimmyConrad

    We outplayed England today and that feels pretty damn good.

    Sosa Kremenjas @QBsMVP

    The USA outplaying England is not what I expected. This WC is insane.

    ⚡🤷‍♂️EL BARTO 🤷‍♂️⚡ @EastLosBolts

    The US is outplaying England, they just can't find the net

    Post No Bill🃏 @post_nobill

    Soccer outplaying football <a href="https://t.co/ZA14c9FHLT">pic.twitter.com/ZA14c9FHLT</a>

    Josh Hammer @josh_hammer

    U.S. is thoroughly outplaying England in this second half.

    pk🫀 @kw3kv

    USA outplaying England <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/vJ3pKfM6cx">pic.twitter.com/vJ3pKfM6cx</a>

    🦉 @1fIare

    outplaying england at their own sport LOL

    While England did win the possession battle at 55 percent, the United States outshot England 10-8 and also earned seven corner kicks compared to three for England.

    Those numbers were unexpected considering England blew out Iran 6-2 in their opener and looked every bit like a top contender to win the World Cup.

    The Americans had a few quality scoring opportunities in the match, but none greater than in the 26th minute when Weston McKennie was all alone on the doorstep and sent a shot over the net:

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Oh my 😳<br><br>What a CHANCE for Weston McKennie <a href="https://t.co/uRMhyV5MVw">pic.twitter.com/uRMhyV5MVw</a>

    While McKennie had several dangerous runs throughout the match and played a strong game overall, the miss led some to question his ability to finish:

    Carlos (Parody) @MattBlakeStan

    Mckennie shooting <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/Y8xTUYY5YN">pic.twitter.com/Y8xTUYY5YN</a>

    Josh 🧑🏾‍🎤 @hawksucklol

    McKennie’s brain when it’s time to score <a href="https://t.co/7CXcej2lJC">pic.twitter.com/7CXcej2lJC</a>

    The USMNT also faced some criticism for not cashing in on its scoring chances and failing to pull off the upset:

    Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball

    Not an ideal result for England.<br><br>USA will be disappointed that they didn't make their chances count.<br><br>It ends all square 🤝<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/tvwG3a9TLs">pic.twitter.com/tvwG3a9TLs</a>

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    Super weird. Because if you had told me before the game USA would tie England I’d have taken it in a heartbeat. But after that game I’m super annoyed at a tie. USA had their chances. Should have won.

    Ramirez🎖️ @Rogers_soUg

    USA wasting a lot of chances

    A win would have put the Americans on the brink of advancing to the knockout stage, but even with a draw, they have a strong chance to make it out of the group.

    Drawing England ensured that with a win over Iran on Tuesday, the United States will move on. However, a draw or loss will result in the Americans' elimination since Iran beat Wales 2-0 on Friday.

    Beating Iran is far from a guarantee, but U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter likely would have taken that scenario if presented with it before the World Cup.

