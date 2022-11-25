Fans Praise USA for Strong Showing, Rue Missed Chances in Draw vs. England

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Twitter users were conflicted Friday, as the United States played England to a scoreless draw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ultimately, the result was a good one for the USMNT against a favored England squad, especially since the Americans carried the play for long stretches. Fans also lamented missed opportunities on the United States' part, however.

For most of the first half and the first 25 minutes of the second half, the U.S. was clearly the better team, leading to plenty of talk on Twitter about the Americans outplaying a stacked England team:

While England did win the possession battle at 55 percent, the United States outshot England 10-8 and also earned seven corner kicks compared to three for England.

Those numbers were unexpected considering England blew out Iran 6-2 in their opener and looked every bit like a top contender to win the World Cup.

The Americans had a few quality scoring opportunities in the match, but none greater than in the 26th minute when Weston McKennie was all alone on the doorstep and sent a shot over the net:

While McKennie had several dangerous runs throughout the match and played a strong game overall, the miss led some to question his ability to finish:

The USMNT also faced some criticism for not cashing in on its scoring chances and failing to pull off the upset:

A win would have put the Americans on the brink of advancing to the knockout stage, but even with a draw, they have a strong chance to make it out of the group.

Drawing England ensured that with a win over Iran on Tuesday, the United States will move on. However, a draw or loss will result in the Americans' elimination since Iran beat Wales 2-0 on Friday.

Beating Iran is far from a guarantee, but U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter likely would have taken that scenario if presented with it before the World Cup.