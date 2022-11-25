Brazil's Neymar To Miss 2022 World Cup Group Stage with Ankle Injury

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Brazil star Neymar reportedly will miss the remainder of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage after suffering an ankle injury during a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.

According to Fernando Kallas of Reuters, the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed Friday that Neymar will not play Monday against Switzerland, but sources indicated Neymar will also miss next Friday's group-stage finale against Cameroon.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar also said Neymar suffered ligament damage in his ankle and would undergo treatment in hopes of getting him back in the lineup.

If Neymar does indeed miss the rest of the group stage, Brazil's hope is he will be back for the round of 16, provided they advance to the knockout stage.

Neymar was substituted in the 80th minute, and cameras captured a glimpse of his right ankle, which appeared to be swollen:

Even with Neymar at perhaps less than 100 percent, Brazil dominated the play against Serbia and won 2-0 on the strength of two Richarlison goals.

Brazil had 59 percent of the possession, took 23 shots and put nine of them on target, while Serbia took just five shots and none on goal.

The Brazilians entered the 2022 World Cup as one of the top contenders, and they cemented their status in the win over Serbia. Even without Neymar, Brazil will be favored to beat both Switzerland and Cameroon as well.

Most teams would be devastated by the loss of a superstar player like Neymar, but Brazil are one of the deepest teams in the tournament, which is why they are considered strong candidates to win their record sixth World Cup title.

Brazil have not won a World Cup since 2002, but they have advanced past the initial group stage in 13 straight tournaments, which bodes well for Neymar's chances of getting back in the lineup in Qatar.