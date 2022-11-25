Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Rodón Interests LAD amid Giants, Yankees Buzz

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Starting pitcher Carlos Rodón is reportedly generating plenty of interest on the free-agent market, including some from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the San Francisco Giants are hoping to re-sign Rodón, but they will have some competition in the form of a National League West rival in the Dodgers.

Heyman noted that the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers have also shown some interest in signing Rodón.

Rodón, who turns 30 next month, is coming off the two best seasons of his eight-year MLB career thus far.

The Chicago White Sox originally made Rodon the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft, and while injuries and inconsistency prevented him from reaching his potential, he has finally come into his own.

In 2021, which was Rodón's final season in Chicago, he was named an All-Star for the first time on the strength of posting career bests with a 2.37 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He also went 13-5 and struck out 185 batters in 132.2 innings.

Rodón signed with the Giants in free agency and not only had another great statistical year, but also enjoyed the healthiest season of his career.

His 31 starts and 178 innings were career highs, as were his 14 wins and 237 strikeouts. The lefty also posted a 2.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.

Rodón opted out of the second year of his contract with the Giants, making him a free agent for the second consecutive offseason.

The Dodgers don't necessarily jump off the page as a team with a huge need in their starting rotation due to the fact that they are returning Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urías and Tony Gonsolin next season, but they have lost several pieces of their rotation as well.

Walker Buehler is likely to miss the entire 2023 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Tyler Anderson signed with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and Andrew Heaney is a free agent as well.

Rodón would round out a hugely talented Dodgers rotation and perhaps further cement them as the clear team to beat in the NL West.